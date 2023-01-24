Merch
    Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks

    By Chris Lavallee

    Inside the Article:

    The Detroit Red Wings come into this one off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, tonight they will take on the San Jose Sharks with a 7:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings' second and final matchup against the Sharks after they won the first matchup 7-4 in San Jose. The Wings are 2-0-1 in their last three games against the Sharks outscoring them 15-9.

    Pius Suter

    Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Pius Suter

    Suter is in his third career season in the NHL starting his career with the Chicago Blackhawks then after the end of the 2020-21 season he became a member of the Wings. Suter has appeared in 179 career NHL games, 55 for Chicago and 124 for Detroit. 

    Last season for the Wings Suter played in all 82 games scoring 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points, enough for him to finish sixth on the team in points. Suter in his last three games has only scored one goal with that one coming against Arizona on January 17th. This season he has 12 points coming on six goals and six assists.

    Suter is slated to center the third line with his wingers being Adam Erne and Oskar Sundqvist.

    Suter does not play on the power-play unit but appears on the Penalty Kill second line alongside Dylan Larkin, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider.

    Suter has one of the two Wings shorthanded goals this season scoring his on November 5th, 2022 against the New York Islanders.

    Pius Suter Inside the Numbers vs. San Jose

    In his career against the Sharks, Suter has played in three games scoring three goals and one assists for four points.

    In the previous matchup in San Jose, Suter scored a goal and an assist for a two-point night. Last season, Suter recorded only his second game of two or more goals of his career, and it came against the Sharks.

    The Red Wings will hopefully rebound against the Sharks who have struggled most of this season and are down toward the bottom of the Western Conference, a win tonight could get the Wings some momentum before they head out for a two-game road trip. 


    Red Wings Notes

