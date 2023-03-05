Player to Watch: Robby Fabbri and Red Wings look to snap five-game skid with a win over Flyers

Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight in Philadelphia with the puck drop set for 6:00 PM. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Flyers this season. In the first matchup earlier in the season the Red Wings lost to Philadelphia 2-1.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Robby Fabbri

Tonight, Fabbri is appearing in his 27th game of the season for the Red Wings since returning from the ACL injury he suffered toward the end of last season. Fabbri is playing in his 329th career games with 164 of those coming from his time in St. Louis.

In his career with Detroit, he has played in 164 games scoring 48 goals and 46 assists for 94 points. This season Fabbri has scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.

Fabbri ranks tied for eighth on the team in goals.

Fabbri ranks tied for 13 th on the team in assists.

on the team in assists. Fabbri ranks tied for 14th on the team in points.

Robby Fabbri will play on the second line alongside Andrew Copp and David Perron. Fabbri will also play on the first power play unit with Perron, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider.

Fabbri has three power-play goals this season.

Fabbri has four power-play assists this season.

Fabbri has seven power-play points this season.

Fabbri has 21 power-play goals in his career.

Fabbri has 22 power-play assists in his career.

Fabbri has 43 career power-play points in his career.

Robby Fabbri’s numbers against the Flyers

Robby Fabbri has been a thorn in the Flyers' side since he broke into the league. In nine games against Philadelphia Fabbri has scored seven goals and added three assists for ten points. Fabbri did not make the score sheet in the matchup against the Flyers earlier this season but last season in two games he scored a goal and added two assists for three points against them.

Wrap Up

Since the Red Wings Stanley Cup win over the Flyers in 1997 they have only won two games in their last 18 against the Flyers in Philadelphia, one of those two wins came last season in a 6-3 win.

After yesterday's slate of games, and the Red Wings loss to the Islanders, the Red Wings dropped to six points behind the Penguins for the final playoff spot. It is looking likely the Red Wings playoff chase has fallen apart and they will not make it, but it was a fun two weeks when they held a playoff spot and were hanging around. Now it will be time to assess what this team needs in the offseason to compete with teams and make it back to the playoffs.