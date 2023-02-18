Player to Watch Robby Fabbri – The Detroit Red Wings’ X-Factor Against the Seattle Kraken

The Detroit Red Wings are in the home stretch of their five-game road trip now, heading to Seattle to take on the Kraken with puck drop set for 10:30 PM tonight. This is Detroit’s third-ever matchup against the Kraken, going 1-1-0 against the Kraken last season, winning 4-3 in a shootout in Detroit and losing 4-2 in Seattle.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Robby Fabbri

Fabbri is in his seventh season in the league, having played for the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings. In his career entering this one, he has played in 320 games scoring 80 goals and tallying 85 assists for 165 career points.

This season for Detroit, he has played in 18 games scoring seven goals and adding six assists for 13 points coming off his third ACL surgery in his career. He made his season debut on January 4th against the Devils. Aside from Dylan Larkin, Fabbri is the hottest player on the Wings, scoring three goals and five assists for eight points in his last four games.

Fabbri has jumped between lines all season, but for this one, he is expected to play on the second line with Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen.

Perron plays on the first line of the power-play unit along with Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, David Perron, and Moritz Seider.

Fabbri has three power-play goals.

Fabbri has four power-play assists.

Fabbri has seven power-play points.

By the Numbers: Breaking Down Fabbri's Stats Against the Kraken

Due to his injury last season, Fabbri has only played one career game against Seattle, which came on December 1st in the Red Wings' 4-3 win. Fabbri would score a goal in that game, a power-play goal.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings are the second hottest team in the league, winning five straight and seven of their last ten, trailing only the New York Rangers, who have won six straight eight of their last ten. With the win on Thursday, the Red Wings pulled themselves within two points of the final playoff spot with three games in hand.

With a win, tonight and a loss by Washington to Nashville, a Florida loss to Carolina, and an Islanders loss to Boston that will move the Red Wings into a tie for the final wild-card spot with Washington, who Detroit will see on Tuesday night to wrap up their road trip.