Player to Watch: Tyler Bertuzzi leads Detroit Red Wings into matchup against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings take on the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, tonight, with puck drop set for 8:00 PM tonight. This is Detroit’s third matchup against the Lightning this season with the Red Wings winning both of the previous matchups, winning the first one 4-2 in Tampa Bay and the second one 7-4 in Detroit.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Tyler Bertuzzi

Bertuzzi's dealt with two injuries this season, talks about his contract, and trade rumors at the deadline but that has not stopped his play as of late. In his last five games, Bertuzzi has scored a goal and tallied four assists for five points averaging a point a game.

In his career, Bertuzzi has played in 302 games scoring 87 goals and tallying 114 assists for 201 points. This season he's appeared in 26 games scoring three goals and adding ten assists for 13 points.

Bertuzzi will play on the first line alongside Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik unless Lucas Raymond is good to go, and slides into his normal spot on the first line with Bertuzzi and Larkin.

Bertuzzi plays on the first power play unit along with Larkin, Robby Fabbri, David Perron, and Moritz Seider.

Bertuzzi has one power play goal this season.

Bertuzzi has four power play assists this season.

Bertuzzi has five power play points this season.

Bertuzzi has 17 power play goals in his career.

Bertuzzi has 28 power play assists in his career.

Bertuzzi has 45 career power play points in his career.

Bertuzzi’s numbers against the Lightning

In Bertuzzi’s career, he has played against the Lightning 11 times and has scored five goals, adding six assists for 11 points in those 11 games. Bertuzzi has not faced the Lightning yet this season missing both games due to injury but last season in four games Bertuzzi had four goals and an assist for five points.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings enter tonight's matchup having won two straight and ten of their last 14 games. The Wings have won seven games of the last nine since the all-star break. They currently are tired of the Buffalo Sabres for the final playoff spot.

With a win tonight the Red Wings would move into the final playoff spot and with the Islanders idle today they'd be one point back of the Islanders with four games in hand on them. Tonight's game is a big one and the Wings' success against the Lightning should bode well for them.