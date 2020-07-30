All players, coaches and referees kneel during anthem prior to NBA restart

It’s safe to say that this wasn’t exactly unexpected.

Prior to tonight’s NBA restart contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, every player from both teams as well as the coaching staff and referees knelt in solidarity during the playing of the national anthem.

All players were wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts.

As the national anthem plays, Jazz and Pelicans players kneel and put arms around one another. (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/NSzQKGkm6N — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2020





Peaceful anthem protests have come back into the spotlight in recent months as a renewed national discussion regarding social justice has been ongoing since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in late May, prompting protests across the world.

BONUS CONTENT: EX TIGER FERNANDO RODNEY CLOSING IN ON DEAL WITH ASTROS

Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he’s getting close to joining team No. 12.

According to a report from SportsRadio 610, the Houston Astros are working on a deal to purchase Rodney’s contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

According to Rodney’s manager Brian Mejia, he “feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues”.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 2002 after being signed by the club in 1997. He was mostly used in a closer role until the team’s acquisition of Todd Jones; he then was used in a middle relief/setup role before moving on to the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in 2009.

He is a three-time All Star, being voted in 2012, 2014, 2016. He led the majors in saves with 28 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, and was also a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

– – Quotes via Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610 Link – –