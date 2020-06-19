Playing on one leg, Pistons PG Isiah Thomas drops 25 points in one quarter vs. Lakers [Video]

On this day in 1988, Detroit Pistons PG Isiah Thomas suffered a sprained ankle during the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Thomas proceeded to drop 25 fourth-quarter points but it was not enough to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the game 103-102.

Here are some of the highlights.

On this day in 1988, Isiah Thomas suffered a severely sprained ankle vs. the Lakers in the third quarter of Game 6

Playing on one leg, he still scored 25 of his 43 PTS in the same quarter

Zeke was built different

