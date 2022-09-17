Point spread shifts following unfortunate Detroit Lions news

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial injury report of the week and multiple key players were listed, including C Frank Ragnow and RB D’Andre Swift.
Follwing that injury report being released, the point spread for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Washington Commanders quickly shifted from the Lions -2.5 to the Lions -1.5.
On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report of the week and Ragnow has already been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game as he is dealing with a toe injury.
Previous Report:
Things did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions during their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but for those of you who bet on the Lions +4 as we suggested, you walked away with a fat stack of cash.
Now it is time to move on to Week 2 as the Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.
The point spread has been released for the Lions matchup against the Commanders and the Lions, according to Draft Kings, are a 2.5-point favorite.
Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will cover the spread against the Washington Commanders? If that is going to happen, they will have to win the game!