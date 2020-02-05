24.9 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Police chase breaks out at Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom of Champions Parade [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs stormed back from a 20-10 deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

On Wednesday morning, the Chiefs held their Kingdom of Champions Parade and it is pretty safe to say that those fans in attendance will never forget what took place as they were trying to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Take a look at the incredible videos below which show a police chase that broke out on the actual parade route.

You cannot make this stuff up!

