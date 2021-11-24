Police release update on disturbing Everson Griffen situation, say he fired a shot

UPDATE:

The Minnetrista Police Department has released an update on the Everson Griffen situation noting that he fired a shot and refuses to come out of his home.

UPDATES FROM EARLIER:

The Minnesota Vikings have released a statement regarding Everson Griffen and the disturbing video he posted early this morning.

The Vikings said that representatives and the team’s mental health professionals are at Griffen’s home.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

On early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Vikings DL Everson Griffen posted the following text message exchange with his agent, saying that he needs help because people are trying to kill him.

Griffen then posted a very disturbing video in which he is holding a gun.

Please pray for Everson Griffen.

