Police remove Detroit Mercy fans from student section during game vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne

By W.G. Brady
7
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, the police have removed Detroit Mercy fans from the student section during tonight's game against Purdue-Fort Wayne. Paul noted that PFW head coach Jon Coffman got the police to move all of the Detroit Mercy fans from behind the basket to the upper bowl.

Detroit Mercy Purdue-Fort Wayne

What caused police to move fans at Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne?

According to Paul, the reason why the police cleared the Detroit Mercy student section in the first half per Jon Coffman's request is the following:

Student tells me he was trying to get in No. 2's head, so he said, “Your mother doesn't love you.” Damian Chong Qui's mother was murdered when he was 4. Coffman was irate.

Stay tuned for further updates.

