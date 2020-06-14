Poll causes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to trend on Twitter

Ever since the day Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions, he has been a lightning rod, not only around these parts but around NFL Nation.
This is especially true when comparing Stafford to other quarterbacks around the league. A while back it was Stafford vs. Kirk Cousins (Stafford dominated) and now it is Stafford vs. his pal, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.
On Sunday, Benjamin Solak tossed up a poll asking who is the better QB, Stafford or Ryan and the poll absolutely took off, causing Stafford to trend on Twitter.
At the time of this post, 21,627 people had already voted and Stafford currently has a solid lead.
Make sure to cast your vote, Lions’ fans!
Who is a better quarterback
— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) June 14, 2020