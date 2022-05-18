Poll reveals current approval rating for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

Detroit Lions fans are LOVING themselves some Brad Holmes!

Free agency is behind us (for the most part) and the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and, at least on paper, the Lions’ current roster is looking better than it did a year ago.

Pride of Detroit recently put out a poll asking, “Do you approve of the job Brad Holmes is doing as a general manager?” and the results were pretty damn definitive as to how Lions fans feel about their GM.

In Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell we trust

As you can see below, at the time of this post, 99% of the people who voted approve of the job Brad Holmes is doing as Lions general manager, while just 1% don’t approve.

Now, let’s keep in mind that this is only about 3,300 total votes but it seems like a pretty solid sample size.

Nation, do you approve of the job Brad Holmes is doing so far?

