Poll reveals how Detroit Lions fans currently feel about hiring of GM Brad Holmes

It has been exactly one year since the Lions hired Brad Holmes

When the Detroit Lions announced they had hired Brad Holmes as their next general manager, I personally was thrilled but there were plenty who were either on the fence or did not like the hire at all.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, only 31.32% of Lions fans “loved” the Holmes hire when it was announced, while 5.3% of fans said they “hated” the hire.

Fast forward to the present and despite the Lions finishing with a 3-13-1 record, the majority of fans are now on board with the hire.

In a recent poll conducted by Lions Wire (the poll is still going), 70.67% of voters now believe the Holmes hire was a “great” move and they “love it,” while 0% are “Not happy with Holmes.”

Nation, where do you stand on this?

(Note: My vote obviously went to “Love it, great hire!” since that is what I have believed from Day 1.

What do you think?

