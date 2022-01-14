Poll reveals how Detroit Lions fans currently feel about hiring of GM Brad Holmes

When the Detroit Lions announced they had hired Brad Holmes as their next general manager, I personally was thrilled but there were plenty who were either on the fence or did not like the hire at all.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, only 31.32% of Lions fans “loved” the Holmes hire when it was announced, while 5.3% of fans said they “hated” the hire.

Fast forward to the present and despite the Lions finishing with a 3-13-1 record, the majority of fans are now on board with the hire.

In a recent poll conducted by Lions Wire (the poll is still going), 70.67% of voters now believe the Holmes hire was a “great” move and they “love it,” while 0% are “Not happy with Holmes.”

Nation, where do you stand on this?

(Note: My vote obviously went to “Love it, great hire!” since that is what I have believed from Day 1.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL RESULTS FROM LAST YEAR AND THIS YEAR