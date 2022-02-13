Poll reveals percentage of Detroit Lions fans rooting for Matthew Stafford to win Super Bowl

Here we go!

Super Bowl LVI is finally here and on Sunday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a die-hard fan of the Detroit Lions, I will still be rooting hard for Stafford to win the Super Bowl as I have been a huge fan of his for over a decade.

That being said, there are plenty of Stafford haters out there who feel the opposite and will be rooting against him in Super Bowl LVI.

I have continued to say that the large majority of Lions fans will be rooting for Stafford to win it all and thanks to a poll from Pride of Detroit, it looks like I am correct.

As you can see, in the poll below, 78% of Lions fans are currently rooting for Stafford to win the Super Bowl.