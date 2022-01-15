Poll reveals which team Detroit Lions fans are rooting for in the NFL Playoffs

The 2021 season is in the book for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean we are going to stop watching football. In fact, on Saturday, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will kick off and you can bet the majority of Lions fans will be paying attention.

In a poll recently put out by POD, the question was asked about which playoff team Lions fans will be rooting for and the results (at least at this moment in time) are exactly as we expected them to be with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams leading the way with 33% of the vote.

Here is what the results currently look like:

Rams 33%

Bills 13%

Bengals 12%

Cardinals 9%

Titans 8%

Buccaneers 7%

Packers 5%

49ers 4%

Chiefs 3%

Raiders 2%

Steelers 1%

Patriots 1%

Eagles 0%

Cowboys 0%

Nation, which playoff team are you rooting for?