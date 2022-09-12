Poll shows how Detroit Lions fans feel following loss to Eagles

Heading into the 2022 season, many Detroit Lions fans (including myself) were chugging the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid like it was their job as they believed their team could potentially triple their wins from a season ago when they finished with a 3-13-1 record.

But on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles marched into Ford Field and when they established a 31-14 lead in the third quarter, many of those same fans (including myself) had a sick feeling in their stomach.

That’s when the Lions stormed back only to come up just short as the Eagles escaped with a 38-35 win in Week 1.

So, how do you feel about the Lions following their loss to the Eagles?

Please enable JavaScript Philadelphia Eagles will be too much for Detroit Lions

Most Detroit Lions fans feel better about team following loss to Eagles

Well, the local Detroit Lions blog Pride of Detroit asked the question, “How do you feel after the Lions’ loss to the Eagles?” and the results may or may not surprise you.

The poll is not yet closed but as you can see, 53% of the voters say they feel at least a little better (45%) or a lot better (8%) following the 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

In fact, 80% of total voters said they feel “the same” or better than they felt going into Week 1.

Here is how the poll is currently going.

Now, it is important to take into consideration that this is just a small sample size and it only includes Lions fans who went to one particular blog to vote.

That being said, if I were to vote — I did– I would vote that I feel the same as I did heading into Week 1, even though I picked the Lions to win the game.

Yes, the Lions struggled in the first half but they turned things around in the second half against a team that some are predicting to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.