Portland Trail Blazers reportedly to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

The former 2004 Detroit Pistons NBA Finals MVP appears to be on the verge of officially becoming an NBA head coach.

Per multiple reports, Chauncey Billups is about to be named the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers:

During his playing career, Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection. He helped the Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship and within a game of a repeat the following year while earning the affectionate nickname “Mr. Big Shot” for his clutch shooting.

He retired in 2014, and has served as a studio analyst. Last year, he became a game analyst on Los Angeles Clippers telecasts in addition to his work with ESPN, and also later became an assistant with the Clippers.