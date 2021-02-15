Positive COVID-19 test forces postponement of Pistons and Spurs game

by

The Detroit Pistons will have a game postponed for the third time this season.

This time, it’s their scheduled matchup for Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs after a positive COVID-19 test was revealed within the Spurs organization:

The Pistons recently had a game against the Denver Nuggests postponed literally minutes prior to the scheduled tip-off time.

