Positive COVID-19 test forces postponement of Pistons and Spurs game

The Detroit Pistons will have a game postponed for the third time this season.

This time, it’s their scheduled matchup for Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs after a positive COVID-19 test was revealed within the Spurs organization:

NBA announces that tomorrow’s Pistons-Spurs game has been postponed due to a positive test within the Spurs. Third postponement of the season for the Pistons pic.twitter.com/Bx9gcSio0M — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 15, 2021

The Pistons recently had a game against the Denver Nuggests postponed literally minutes prior to the scheduled tip-off time.