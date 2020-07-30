More positive COVID-19 tests force postponement of Phillies, Blue Jays series

Well, this isn’t good.

A couch and a club member for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their double-header on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays and subsequent game on Sunday.

The team released the following satement:

“The Phillies have received the results of yesterday’s testing. While no players tested positive for Covid-19, there were two staff members that did test positive. One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff. All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice.”

The Phillies haven’t played since last week during an outbreak of the illness against their opponent, the Miami Marlins – a total of 17 players and two staff members.

“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they’re working through,” Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. “We’re not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed.”

By the end of this weekend, most MLB teams will have reached at least ten games played; the Phillies and Marlins have each just played three games.

BONUS CONTENT: TIGERS RELEASE LINEUP FOR SERIES FINALE VS. ROYALS

The Detroit Tigers will be looking for series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park when the teams meet in the fourth and final game of the series, which has seen the Tigers take the last two after dropping the opener.

Harold Castro will be leading off and playing SS tonight, while Ivan Nova is expected to be on the mound.

Will the Tigers be celebrating their second series win of the season tonight?