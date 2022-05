The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the odds have been updated for who will win Super Bowl LVII.

As you can see below, the Buffalo Bills (+650) are currently favored to win Super Bowl LVII, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700).

The Detroit Lions (+15000) currently have the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl.

Here are all of the current odds, according to Draft Kings.