Potential Detroit Lions draft target Jeff Okudah tweets amazing injury update

There were plenty of Detroit Lions fans who were holding their collective breath when news broke that potential draft target Jeff Okudah had suffered a neck injury while participating in a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Thankfully, the injury didn’t appear to be serious in nature, as Okudah was seen participating in drills a bit later.

Okudah himself then took to Twitter to offer an update on his status that will surely bring a smile not only to Lions fans faces, but to wrestling fans everywhere!

We’re All Good Over Here! pic.twitter.com/CV5dRISNXg — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) March 1, 2020

You just know when you invoke legendary WWE star The Undertaker, you’re serious!