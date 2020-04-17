57.1 F
Potential Detroit Lions draft target Josh Uche sends video to every NFL team

By Don Drysdale

During the 2019 NCAA season, Michigan LB Josh Uche did not get the NFL Draft hype that many others around the country received but for those of us who followed him closely, we knew it was just a matter of time.

Since the end of the season, Uche’s NFL Draft stock has continued to rise and I currently project him to be a late 1st/early 2nd round pick and a potential target for the Detroit Lions.

Due to the coronavirus wiping out sports (for now), including Pro Days, Uche decided to create his own workout video and he sent it to each and every NFL team.

Check it out.

Nation, do you think Uche will still be around when the Lions pick in the second round or do you think he will go before that?

Comments

