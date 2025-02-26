Popular Detroit Lions Draft Target Reveals He Was Accused Of Sexual Assault

When it comes to the plethora of 2025 NFL Mock Drafts floating around, no player has been mocked to our Detroit Lions more than EDGE Mike Green out of Marshall. On Wednesday, Green revealed that he was previously accused of sexual assault.

Mike Green Accused of Sexual Assault, Maintains Innocence

While speaking to the media at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Green was asked about the rumors circulating that he was once accused of sexual assault.

“There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned,” Green said.

“I’ve never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave.”

Dismissed from University of Virginia

Back in 2022, Mike Green was dismissed from the University of Virginia, before he eventually enrolled at Marshall.

“I held no grudges,” Green said, “I have no grudges against the University of Virginia.”

“I could have stayed at the university if I wanted to. After I got suspended, I wanted a fresh start. I wanted to go somewhere that I was able to lay down a foundation, and that’s what caused me to enter the transfer portal and go to Marshall.”

Why it Matters

While Green maintains his innocence, you can bet that any NFL team interested in drafting him, including the Detroit Lions who formally met with him at the Scouting Combine, will do their due diligence before taking any risk.

Bottom Line

Ever since the end of the college football season, Mike Green has been skyrocketing up the NFL Draft charts. In fact, many have him going in the top 15 of their mock drafts. At this point, if the Lions are interested in drafting Green, they would almost certainly have to trade up. That said, we are still a couple of months out from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, so things could certainly change.