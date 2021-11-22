Potential Detroit Lions off-season target signs huge deal with Broncos

The Detroit Lions need wide receiver help and one potential target we have mentioned is Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton.

Well, that ship has sailed as Sutton has reportedly signed a huge 4-year, $60.8 million deal to remain with the Broncos.

