Potential Detroit Lions target for 2022 suffers brutal injury

The Detroit Lions can use some help at wide receiver and you can bet GM Brad Holmes will be looking long and hard at which free agents he could bring in to help the cause.

As I mentioned previously, one target I believe Holmes will consider is Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.

Unfortunately, Gallup suffered a brutal injury on Sunday, ending his 2021 season.

Following Sunday’s game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Gallup tore his ACL during his touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he believes that Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season, tore his ACL during today’s loss to Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

Here is the play on which Gallup was injured.

Michael Gallup Catches TD, But Potentially Sustains Serious Injury pic.twitter.com/O4O7kLKcxz — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 2, 2022

We certainly which Gallup a full and speedy recovery.