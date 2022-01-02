in Detroit Lions

Potential Detroit Lions target for 2022 suffers brutal injury

This is a tough loss

The Detroit Lions can use some help at wide receiver and you can bet GM Brad Holmes will be looking long and hard at which free agents he could bring in to help the cause.

As I mentioned previously, one target I believe Holmes will consider is Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.

Unfortunately, Gallup suffered a brutal injury on Sunday, ending his 2021 season.

Following Sunday’s game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Gallup tore his ACL during his touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the play on which Gallup was injured.

We certainly which Gallup a full and speedy recovery.

What do you think?

