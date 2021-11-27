Potential Detroit Tigers free agent target signs elsewhere

According to a report from Jon Heyman, the New York Mets have signed free agent CF Starling Marte to a 4-year, $78 million deal.

Marte was a free agent who some speculated would be a good fit with the Detroit Tigers, who have reportedly considered adding a veteran outfielder.

The #Mets have a Black Friday to remember: They sign free agent CF Starling Marte to a 4-year, $78 million contract per @JonHeyman, after signing Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha earlier in the day. Total expenditures: $124.5 million. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 27, 2021