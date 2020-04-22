Potential ‘Early Fireworks’ point to Detroit Lions waiting to make trade

At this point, most believe that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will do whatever he can to trade the No. 3 overall pick to the highest bidder. The idea would be to add draft capital and still be able to get a player like CB Jeffrey Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, or even LB Isaiah Simmons.

When Quinn spoke to the media last week, he noted that if the Lions are going to make a trade, it would likely be done by Thursday afternoon.

Well, due to some potential ‘early fireworks,’ from the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 2 pick, it would be wise for Quinn to wait as long as he possibly can before trading the No. 3 pick (if an offer is on the table).

Early fireworks? The #Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be #OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening. Teams are laying groundwork. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Those fireworks would happen if the Redskins end up trading the No. 2 pick to a team trying to move up and select a QB. In that scenario, Ohio State DE Chase Young would fall into the Lions lap at No. 3.

Nation, would you rather have Chase Young at No. 3 or let’s say CB Jeffrey Okudah at No. 6, along with additional draft picks?