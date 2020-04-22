41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
More
    type here...
    Detroit Lions News

    Potential ‘Early Fireworks’ point to Detroit Lions waiting to make trade

    Related Articles

    Detroit Lions News

    Tom Brady posts hilarious ‘time to run it back’ video featuring Rob Gronkowski

    Arnold Powell - 0
    On Tuesday, news broke that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were being reunited as the New England Patriots traded Gronk to the Tampa Bay...
    Read more
    Detroit Lions News

    Big Sean to join Detroit athletes for Boys and Girls Club online fundraiser

    Michael Whitaker - 0
    There will be a COVID-19 fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan tomorrow, and there will be plenty of star power...
    Read more

    At this point, most believe that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will do whatever he can to trade the No. 3 overall pick to the highest bidder. The idea would be to add draft capital and still be able to get a player like CB Jeffrey Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, or even LB Isaiah Simmons.

    When Quinn spoke to the media last week, he noted that if the Lions are going to make a trade, it would likely be done by Thursday afternoon.

    Well, due to some potential ‘early fireworks,’ from the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 2 pick, it would be wise for Quinn to wait as long as he possibly can before trading the No. 3 pick (if an offer is on the table).

    - Advertisement -

    Those fireworks would happen if the Redskins end up trading the No. 2 pick to a team trying to move up and select a QB. In that scenario, Ohio State DE Chase Young would fall into the Lions lap at No. 3.

    Nation, would you rather have Chase Young at No. 3 or let’s say CB Jeffrey Okudah at No. 6, along with additional draft picks?

     

    Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

    By Arnold Powell
    Views110

    More on this topic

    Previous articleRed Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard gives major assist to DMC
    Next articleBig Sean to join Detroit athletes for Boys and Girls Club online fundraiser

    Comments

    Comments


    Popular stories

    Category

    Links

    Stay connected

    Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

    - Advertisement -

    © 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.