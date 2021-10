For those of you who have been following along with DSN, you know that we have been hyping up Liberty’s Malik Willis as a player who could potentially be the future quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

On Saturday, Willis pulled off an insane play that ended as a touchdown.

Check it out. This kid is a beast!

Malik Willis is a MAGICIAN 🎩 (via @LibertyFootball)pic.twitter.com/oSfaRvOucL — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 9, 2021