What Will Comerica Park Be Called in 2027? Here Are 10 Possibilities

Comerica Park is reportedly heading toward a new identity.

The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third are expected to announce the ballpark’s new name, with the change taking effect for the 2027 MLB season. The move follows Fifth Third Bancorp’s $10.9 billion acquisition of Comerica, which closed in February.

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As previously reported, the Tigers have not confirmed what the new name will be. Fifth Third is the obvious centerpiece, but the complete title could range from something conventional to something rooted in Detroit.

One complication is that Fifth Third already has its name attached to several sports venues. That could influence whether the Tigers choose a simple title or add a Detroit-specific modifier.

Here are 10 potential names, ranked from least to most likely.

10 Potential Names for Comerica Park

10. Fifth Third Stadium

It is simple, but “stadium” does not fit a traditional baseball venue as naturally as “park” or “field.”

9. Fifth Third Motor City Park

The Detroit connection is clear. The name feels more like a marketing campaign than a permanent ballpark identity.

8. Fifth Third Ballpark Detroit

This avoids confusion with other venues but sounds awkward when spoken aloud.

7. Fifth Third Field at Woodward

Woodward Avenue gives the name a strong local connection. The problem is Fifth Third Field already belongs to the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate.

6. Fifth Third Park at The District Detroit

The name connects the stadium to the surrounding entertainment district, but it is too long for regular use.

Detroit Could Help Distinguish the New Name

5. Fifth Third Ballpark

There would be no confusion about the building’s purpose. Still, it lacks the smoothness of the current Comerica Park name.

4. Fifth Third Field

This is probably the most familiar option because Fifth Third has used the name elsewhere. That familiarity is also its weakness. Detroit adopting the same name as Toledo’s ballpark would create unnecessary confusion.

3. Fifth Third Park Detroit

Adding Detroit makes the name more distinctive without making it cumbersome. It would also work well in broadcasts, advertising and national coverage.

2. Fifth Third Park at Woodward

This option provides both corporate branding and a connection to the stadium’s location. It is longer, but “Woodward” carries immediate meaning in Detroit.

1. Fifth Third Park

This is the cleanest and most natural replacement. It preserves the “Park” portion of Comerica Park and would require only a modest adjustment from fans.

The drawback is that Fifth Third Park is already the name of a minor-league ballpark in Spartanburg, South Carolina. That does not necessarily eliminate it, but it could push the Tigers toward a Detroit-specific variation.

Fifth Third Park Remains the Best Prediction

Fifth Third Park remains the most logical choice. It is short, easy to remember and closely follows the structure of the name Detroit fans have used since the stadium opened in 2000.

A modifier such as “Detroit” or “at Woodward” would offer more separation from Fifth Third’s other venues. It would also provide a stronger local identity at a time when fans may resist replacing a familiar name.

The Tigers still have the remainder of the 2026 season under the Comerica Park banner. That creates a natural farewell period as the franchise closes one chapter, including milestones such as Justin Verlander’s expected final MLB start, before introducing the new branding.

Whatever Fifth Third and the Tigers select, fans will probably shorten it quickly. “Fifth Third Park” is the name most likely to stick.