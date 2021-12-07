Potential No. 1 overall pick in 2022 is skipping bowl game

If you did not see this one coming, I’m not sure what to tell ya.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has not only declared for the draft but had decided to skip the Ducks’ bowl game.

Oregon DE @kayvont, regarded by many as a potential top-five pick, is declaring for the NFL draft, per sources. Thibodeaux also has decided to skip playing in the bowl game and start preparing for the NFL draft after his HC Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2021