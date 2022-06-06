Potential Red Wings coaching candidate now available

There is a bit of surprising news to report out of the National Hockey League this evening, and it’s something that actually could benefit the Detroit Red Wings. The Boston Bruins have made the decision to fire head coach Bruce Cassidy, who becomes the 2nd high profile head coach to be terminated after the 2021-22 regular season after Barry Trotz earned his pink slip from the New York Islanders.

Cassidy’s termination comes after Boston’s seven-game opening-round Stanley Cup Playoffs loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, despite 51 regular-season victories. He had been behind Boston’s bench since February of 2017, and led the Bruins to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

“On behalf of the Jacobs family, I’d like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.”

The Detroit Red Wings could have their candidate within their grasp now

For Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, Cassidy’s name will almost certainly go onto his list of candidates after he informed Jeff Blashill that he wouldn’t be returning for an 8th year in the Motor City.

With six years of NHL head coaching experience, several postseason victories, a Stanley Cup Final appearance, and 245 career wins, Cassidy immediately becomes a prime candidate for Detroit’s head coaching vacancy. He also has Michigan ties, having previously served as head coach of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, leading them to a division title in 2001-02.

