Potential Red Wings free-agent target Robin Lehner kneels for anthem with others (VIDEO)

We’ve seen players from both the NBA and MLB kneel in silent protest against racial injustices during the playing of the national anthem in their respective sports.

This weekend, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to do the same – and now more players are following suit.

Robin Lehner and Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights along with Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickenson of the Dallas Stars all kneeled on the ice prior to their matchup tonight:

The opening of the first game in Edmonton included a salute to social justice activists and healthcare workers and a speech from @mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba on behalf of the NHL and Hockey Diversity Alliance. #WeSkateFor Black Lives. pic.twitter.com/mtLo4vw5DT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 1, 2020





Prior to this, he spoke at center ice at Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers faced the Chicago Blackhawks.

“During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred: The world woke up to the existence of systemic racism and how deeply rooted it is within our society,” Dumba said. “Racism is a man-made creation and all it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it.

“On behalf of the NHL and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, we vow and promise to stand up for justice and fight for what is right,” he said. “I know first-hand as a minority playing the great game of hockey the unexplainable and difficult challenge that come with it. The Hockey Diversity Alliance and the NHL want kids to feel safe, comfortable and free-minded every time they enter an arena. I stand in front of you today on behalf of those groups and promise you that we will fight against injustice and fight for what is right.”

