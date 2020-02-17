Potential return package for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay revealed

On Monday, a report surfaced from Adam Schefter that the Detroit Lions have had discussions with multiple teams regarding a trade which would feature Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

But what kind of package would the Lions get in return if the did trade their best defensive player?

Well, acccording to many, including Chad Forbes, the return may be much less than you think.

Forbes suggests that since Slay will not only require a team to give up a draft pick and then sign him so an extension, that the FA depth for CB is deep.

Because of those things, Forbes says the Lions May only get a 3rd and 6th round pick for Slay.

Don’t look at things in a vacuum folks. Darius Slay will require team giving up draft pick plus signing him to an extension at 29 yrs Old. Depth FA Group interior D Line & Corner. Lions getting big value on Slay w/ $10M+ cap figure wont be easy. Maybe late 3rd for Slay & a 6th? — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 17, 2020

Nation, would you trade Slay for a 3rd and 6th?