A potential return for Pistons guard Derrick Rose revealed

As the NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching (Feb. 7), speculation continues to mount on whether or not the Detroit Pistons will be active. One name included in potential trade talks is guard Derrick Rose.

As his renaissance play (18.5 points and 5.8 assists per game) continues, there have been other teams looking to acquire his services to aid in a playoff run, though Rose has stated his preference to remain in the Motor City.

Jabari Young of CNBC mentioned a potential return for Rose should the Pistons ultimately elect to deal him:

“Also, Sixers guard Zhaire Smith was being mentioned in possible packages for Pistons guard Derrick Rose, an Eastern Conference league executive said.”

Originally drafted 16th overall in 2018, Smith has yet to play in meaningful minutes with the Sixers due to injuries.

