A potential trade partner for the Detroit Lions has been confirmed

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but you can bet GM Bob Quinn will be weighing all options to trade down.

Obviously, the more teams there are who want to trade up to draft Tua Tagovailoa, the better and the list officially just grew by one.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

According to reports, the Panthers have agreed to allow Cam Newton to seek a trade.

- Advertisement -

If Newton is shipped out, the Panthers will likely be calling Quinn about moving up to No. 3.

Big news: Based on the previous discussions between the #Panthers organization and Cam Newton’s agents, it has been agreed upon to allow Cam and his agency team to seek a trade. Other details to follow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020