Disclaimer: No, I don’t really think this writer was actually drunk when he composed his NFL QB rankings and did Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff dirty. But I am also not saying he wasn’t!

Let me begin by reminding everyone that I am a bit higher on Jared Goff than most people are and I actually think he can be a top 20 (or so) NFL quarterback with the right team around him.

That being said, I 100% get the argument by some (including some of my colleagues at DSN) that Goff is closer to No. 25 than No. 20 as he has not proven otherwise since coming to the Lions (and even before that).

But when I clicked on a recent article written by Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports, I was taken back when I saw where he had Jared Goff ranked in his “Top 32 quarterbacks for 2022 NFL season.”

Potentially drunk writer does Jared Goff dirty in NFL QB rankings

As you are about to see, Tim Kelly actually believes that Jared Goff is the No. 31 ranked QB in the National Football League heading into the 2022 NFL season!

Here is what Kelly spewed about Goff:

31. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Year: No. 26 As the Los Angeles Rams marched to a Super Bowl title in their first year post-Goff, you got the sense that the Lions were taking their medicine with the former No. 1 overall pick until a better option emerged and/or they could get out of his contract. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will form one of the most exciting young wide receiving duos in the NFL, and T.J. Hockensen is one of the better tight ends in the sport. With an improving roster around him, Goff will need to have a big year to avoid the Lions releasing him after 2022, when he would leave a manageable $10 million in dead cap money. Now, to be fair, I do agree with Kelly about Jared Goff having to have a big year to avoid being released prior to the 2023 season but to rank him No. 31 behind QBs such as Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones is absolutely absurd! Nation, where would you rank Goff heading into the 2022 season?

