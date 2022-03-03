Pre-2022 NFL Scouting Combine QB rankings

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially upon us and I am starting to feel more and more confident with my NFL Draft positional rankings.

I have had Malik Willis as my QB1 since before the start of the 2021 season and as you can see below, I am sticking to it.

*Note: Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select Keleb Eleby late in the draft.

Here is what my Top 10 currently looks like: