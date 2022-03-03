in NFL

Pre-2022 NFL Scouting Combine QB rankings

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially upon us and I am starting to feel more and more confident with my NFL Draft positional rankings.

I have had Malik Willis as my QB1 since before the start of the 2021 season and as you can see below, I am sticking to it.

*Note: Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select Keleb Eleby late in the draft.

Here is what my Top 10 currently looks like:

QB COLLEGE
1. Malik Willis
 Liberty
2. Kenny Pickett
 Pittsburgh
3. Matt Corral
Ole Miss
4. Sam Howell
North Carolina
5. Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
6. Carson Strong
Nevada
7. Kaleb Eleby
 Western Michigan
8. Bailey Zappe
 Western Kentucky
9. Jack Coan
 Notre Dame
10. EJ Perry
 Brown

What do you think?

