Pre-2022 NFL Scouting Combine QB rankings

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially upon us and I am starting to feel more and more confident with my NFL Draft positional rankings.
I have had Malik Willis as my QB1 since before the start of the 2021 season and as you can see below, I am sticking to it.
*Note: Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select Keleb Eleby late in the draft.
Here is what my Top 10 currently looks like:
|QB
|COLLEGE
|
1. Malik Willis
|Liberty
|
2. Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|
3. Matt Corral
|
Ole Miss
|
4. Sam Howell
|
North Carolina
|
5. Desmond Ridder
|
Cincinnati
|
6. Carson Strong
|
Nevada
|
7. Kaleb Eleby
|Western Michigan
|
8. Bailey Zappe
|Western Kentucky
|
9. Jack Coan
|Notre Dame
|
10. EJ Perry
|Brown
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings