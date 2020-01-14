Pre Senior Bowl 2020 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions selecting a RB in Round 2

According to my calculations, and depending on when you are reading this, we are exactly 100 days out from the 2020 NFL Draft and with the Senior Bowl right around the corner, everybody is starting to weigh in with their mock drafts.

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic put out his most recent 2-round NFL Mock Draft and it is no surprise he has LSU QB Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Bengals and Ohio State EDGE Chase Young going No. 2 overall to the Redskins.

As we know, our Detroit Lions have the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and there have been a handful or so players who have been mentioned as potential picks.

According to Brugler, the Lions will select Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah when they are on the clock.

3. Detroit Lions — Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

If the first two picks are chalk with Burrow and Young, the third pick is prime real estate and the most likely spot for a trade if Tagovailoa is healthy. But if the Lions stay put, Okudah is a big-time talent at one of the most important positions, especially for the Lions. It would mark the first time since 2000 that the first two defensive players drafted were from the same school.

So, which direction does Brugler have the Lions going in Round 2?

Well, when their second-round pick rolls around, Brugler believes the Lions will select D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia.

It is interesting to note that Brugler has Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins off the board (No. 26 in the 1st round to the Dolphins) and Clemson RB Travis Etienne and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor still available when the Lions pick in Round 2.

Nation, would you be satisfied with the Lions coming out of the first two rounds with Okudah and Swift? If not, which players would you prefer?