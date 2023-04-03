Predicting a winner of the 2023 Detroit Lions’ biggest offseason battle

The Detroit Lions have several solid pieces along their offensive line, but the question of who will start at right guard for the 2023 season remains unanswered. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was signed as a tackle, has been shifted to right guard, but injuries have hampered his past two seasons. Graham Glasgow, a former Lion, provides a solid option for the team, but drafting a guard in the first round could give the Lions a bright future along their offensive line.

Key Points

The Lions' biggest offseason battle is the question of who will start at right guard

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is probably the favorite to win at this point

Graham Glasgow provides a solid option for the team, having starting experience at a high level

Drafting a guard in the first round could give the Lions a bright future along their offensive line

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The impact of a reliable offensive line is crucial for any football team's success. A top-tier offensive line can provide advantages in both the running and passing game. The Lions have a strong offensive line, but the question of who will start at right guard in the upcoming season is a critical one. The decision could ultimately impact the success of the team's offense.

Vaitai vs. Glasgow vs. Draft Option

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Lions already have a pair of solid options for their right guard position in Vaitai and Glasgow, but it should not be ruled out that they select Peter Skoronski with the No. 6 overall pick. If the Lions do take Skoronski at No. 6, I believe that he would be the starting right guard, sooner than later. That being said, I do not anticipate the Lions selecting Skoronski that early, so it will likely come down to Vaitai vs. Glasgow in what could be an epic battle for the starting gig.

Bottom Line – The Big Boys Will Battle it Out

Assuming that the Detroit Lions do not select Skoronski in the 2023 NFL Draft, it will be Vaitai and Glasgow going head-to-head for all the marbles. Though I love Glasgow, I believe that at 100% healthy Vaitai is just a little bit better, especially when it comes to run-blocking, and that will be enough for him to win the job.