Predicting College Gameday locations for the rest of the 2022 season

There has been an interesting dynamic playing out in real-time as the sport of college football has shifted recently. This makes the prospect of predicting College Gameday locations even more fun in 2022. With all of the new television contracts splitting broadcast rights across the major networks, questions began to ring out whether Gameday would even bother with games that were part of FOX‘s Big Noon Kickoff or CBS‘s vaunted 3:30 PM EST timeslot.

Featured Videos



What I’ve come to find in my research seems to suggest Gameday will continue traveling across the country, no matter who carries the game. We all remember last season when ESPN’s flagship college program was in East Lansing for the Michigan–Michigan State game, even though FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was a mere half mile away on the same campus. In this season alone, of the seven on-campus Saturday programs, only three of the games did ESPN broadcast the matchup. One of those games was on ABC when Notre Dame traveled to Columbus to face Ohio State in Week 1.

The other seven Gameday locations were at Appalachian State, where their game against Troy was carried on ESPN+; not exactly the primetime slot Gameday games are known for. Most recently, the primetime game between NC State & Clemson rounded out the three locations that ESPN actually broadcasted. For the rest of their visits, Gameday has been at two FOX-carried games and two CBS-carried games.

What I wanted to do for the rest of the season was to predict where College Gameday is most likely to go. Fans do this every week, and plotting out the rest of the year will give everyone a nice list to keep an eye on to see where college football’s Saturday morning pastime will go.

All rankings for matchups using current AP rankings as of October 13th, 2022.