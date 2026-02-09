Predicting David Montgomery’s Future With Detroit Lions

The David Montgomery conversation is back on the table in Detroit, not because he forgot how to run angry, but because his role shrank in 2025 and the Lions have real cap decisions to make.

Even so, with Drew Petzing taking over as offensive coordinator, I truly believe the Lions are going to find a way to keep Montgomery around for the 2026 season.

Why Montgomery’s future is being questioned

Montgomery’s workload dip in 2025 is the fuel for all of this. He finished the season with 158 carries for 716 yards (4.5 YPC) and 8 rushing TDs.

That’s still productive — but it’s also the type of usage that makes fans (and front offices) ask: Do we pay RB2 money for RB2 touches?

Why I think Detroit keeps him in 2026

Petzing’s background screams “keep the power back.” In Detroit’s official announcement, the team noted that Petzing’s Cardinals offenses ranked near the top of the league in rushing efficiency over his OC tenure.

That matters because Montgomery isn’t just a “backup.” He’s:

your tone-setter in short yardage

your closer when you want to bleed a game out

the physical complement to Jahmyr Gibbs that keeps defenses honest

If Petzing leans into a more balanced, run-forward identity, Montgomery becomes a feature, not a luxury.

The cap math that makes this a real debate

Montgomery’s 2026 cap hit shows why his name pops up in “cap casualty” conversations.

And yes, if the Lions cut him with a post–June 1 designation, the cap savings can be significant:

$6 million in 2026 cap space

$9 million in 2027 cap space

That’s the leverage point for the front office.

3 key points

Montgomery still produced in 2025 (716 rushing yards, 8 TDs) even with fewer touches.

Petzing’s history suggests Detroit will want a dependable power element in the run game.

The post–June 1 savings ($6M in 2026, $9M in 2027) explains why rumors won’t die.

Bottom Line

Montgomery has plenty of value as Detroit’s second back, and the reduced workload in 2025 is why the speculation exists. But with Drew Petzing now steering the offense — and with Detroit still needing identity, toughness, and reliability on the ground, I expect the Lions to keep David Montgomery for the 2026 season and let “Sonic and Knuckles” run it back one more time.