Predicting Detroit Tigers SP Jack Flaherty’s Next Contract





Jack Flaherty’s remarkable 2024 comeback with the Detroit Tigers has sparked predictions of a lucrative contract

As the 2024 MLB season progresses, the free agent market is starting to come into focus, with many eyes on the potential deals for top-performing players. Among these players is Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who has been making a significant impact on the mound this season. According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, Flaherty’s resurgence is positioning him as one of the intriguing free agents heading into the offseason.

Jack Flaherty’s Strong Performance in 2024

At 28 years old, Jack Flaherty has been showcasing the form that once made him a top contender for the NL Cy Young Award. After battling through four injury-plagued seasons, Flaherty has bounced back in 2024 with notable stats. In his 12 starts, he has pitched 72.2 innings, allowing just 60 hits and striking out 94 batters while walking only 10. This performance has resulted in an impressive 3.22 ERA.

Rymer notes that Flaherty’s fastball, averaging 93.7 mph, is showing a slight uptick compared to last year. Additionally, his slider and curveball have been effective weapons, contributing to a league-leading increase in strikeout rate and an elite strikeout-to-walk ratio. These improvements are reminiscent of the dominance he displayed earlier in his career.

Contract Comparisons and Predictions

Given Jack Flaherty’s age and current performance, there are parallels to be drawn with other pitchers who have hit the free-agent market in recent years. Rymer draws a comparison to Kevin Gausman, who secured a five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays after a stellar season. However, he cautions that Flaherty may not command a nine-figure contract given the market dynamics and his injury history.

Instead, Rymer suggests that Flaherty’s next deal could resemble contracts signed by pitchers like Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker, and Eduardo Rodriguez. These deals typically fall in the range of four years and under $100 million. Specifically, Rymer predicts that Flaherty could secure a four-year contract worth around $72 million.

“Flaherty may be more likely to end up in the same contract tier as Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker, and Eduardo Rodriguez, which is to say around four years and less than $100 million,” Rymer explains. This projected contract reflects Flaherty’s potential value on the market while acknowledging the factors that might temper his earning power compared to the top-tier pitchers.

Impact on the Tigers and Free Agent Market

For the Detroit Tigers, Jack Flaherty’s performance and potential contract are significant considerations as they plan for the future. His ability to maintain his current level of play through the end of the season will likely dictate his market value and the Tigers’ willingness to re-sign him or explore other options.

Flaherty’s situation also provides insight into the broader free agent market for starting pitchers. Teams looking to bolster their rotations with a proven, yet affordable, arm might find Flaherty an appealing option. His mix of experience, recent performance, and age makes him a versatile candidate for teams seeking stability and upside.

As the season progresses and Jack Flaherty continues to deliver strong performances, the anticipation around his next contract will only grow. The Tigers and potential suitors will be watching closely as Flaherty looks to finish the season on a high note and position himself for a lucrative deal in free agency.

Prediction: Four years, $72 million.