Sunday, January 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

Predicting Graham Glasgow’s Fate With Detroit Lions

With the 2024 season officially over for the Detroit Lions, GM Brad Holmes now faces a critical offseason filled with tough decisions. One of the most pressing questions is what to do with veteran offensive guard Graham Glasgow, whose performance in 2024 raised concerns about his future with the team.

Detroit Lions Chris Smith

A Decline in Performance

After a strong 2023 campaign where Glasgow was recognized as one of the top run-blocking guards in the NFL (54.8 pass-blocking grade and 82.1 run-blocking grade), his 2024 season was a significant step backward (49.8 pass-blocking grade and 60.1 run-blocking grade). His struggles on the offensive line became apparent, and his decline in play has led many to believe that the Lions could be looking to move on.

Cap Space Considerations

The Lions have an out in Glasgow’s contract this offseason that could make parting ways easier. Cutting Glasgow would save the team $2.13 million in cap space, which is a significant amount when considering the team’s potential moves in free agency. Keeping Glasgow for 2025 would result in a $7,437,500 million cap hit, a number that likely doesn’t align with Holmes' vision for a more efficient and cost-effective roster.

Detroit Lions Free Agency Graham Glasgow Contract

The Likely Outcome

Given the combination of Glasgow's declining performance and the financial flexibility the Lions would gain from parting ways with him, it’s highly probable that the team will move on. The Lions have a strong foundation along the offensive line, and with a cap-friendly decision looming, it's hard to see the Lions keeping a player who doesn't fit their future plans.

All signs point to the Lions cutting Glasgow, making it one of the first moves of an offseason focused on retooling and setting up for continued success.

Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill Drops New Single: 'Stop Hatin'
