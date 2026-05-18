Predicting the MASSIVE Contract Jahmyr Gibbs Could Land with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may have just gotten a major wake-up call regarding the future price tag for Jahmyr Gibbs.

And the timing could not be more important.

Last week, the Miami Dolphins handed star running back De’Von Achane a massive four year, $65 million contract extension, making him the highest paid running back in the NFL.

That deal immediately changed the conversation surrounding Gibbs’ next contract in Detroit.

Because if Achane is worth $65 million, Gibbs is almost certainly going to cost significantly more.

Jahmyr Gibbs has become one of NFL’s elite weapons

At this point, Gibbs is not just viewed as a great running back.

He is viewed as one of the NFL’s premier offensive weapons overall.

Since arriving in Detroit as a first round pick in 2023, Gibbs has become a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses because of his explosiveness, versatility, and game breaking speed.

Whether lining up in the backfield, motioning into the slot, or turning short touches into long touchdowns, Gibbs has evolved into a foundational piece of Dan Campbell’s offense.

And the scary part?

He may still be getting better.

Lions may now be racing the market

The problem for Detroit is the running back market suddenly appears to be climbing again.

After years of teams devaluing the position financially, elite young backs are once again starting to cash in.

That means the Lions may be entering a race against time.

Another major extension is likely coming soon for Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons. If Robinson resets the market after Achane’s deal, Gibbs’ eventual price could rise even further.

That is why there is growing logic behind Detroit attempting to strike sooner rather than later.

The longer the Lions wait, the more expensive this could become.

What could Jahmyr Gibbs realistically earn?

If Achane received $65 million over four years, Gibbs likely starts above that number immediately.

A realistic projection could be:

4 years

$78-80 million total value

Roughly $19.5-20 million per season

Significant guarantees

That would comfortably make Gibbs the highest paid running back in football.

And honestly?

Detroit would probably still feel good about the investment.

The Lions have built their offense around explosive playmakers, and Gibbs has quickly become one of the most dangerous players in the entire NFL.

Brad Holmes faces another massive decision

General manager Brad Holmes has done an outstanding job identifying and retaining core pieces of Detroit’s roster.

Now another major decision looms.

The Lions also have linebacker Jack Campbell extension eligible soon, meaning Detroit must continue balancing future cap flexibility with keeping its championship core intact.

Still, Gibbs feels different.

Players with his speed, versatility, and home run ability simply do not exist in large numbers around the NFL.

Which is exactly why his next contract may end up being enormous.