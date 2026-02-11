When Will Justin Verlander Make His First Start For The Tigers In 2026? Here’s the Best Bet

Justin Verlander, wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform again, still feels surreal. After years of speculation, hope, and “what if?” conversations, Tigers fans are finally back in a place they once knew well, waiting to see when Verlander will take the mound to start a season in Detroit.

The big question now isn’t if he’ll pitch meaningful games for the Tigers in 2026. It’s when that first start will come.

The Road-Heavy Start to the 2026 Season

The Tigers’ 2026 schedule opens with six straight games on the road, immediately complicating the Verlander conversation. Detroit begins the season in San Diego on March 26, a game that Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has already been named as the starter.

That part is locked in.

Skubal has earned Opening Day status after establishing himself as the unquestioned ace of the staff. While Verlander spent years owning that honor, this is a different Tigers era, and a different role for the future Hall of Famer.

With Skubal starting Opening Day, Detroit suddenly has flexibility. And flexibility is something this front office values.

Why Detroit Can Afford to Be Patient

One of the quiet advantages of the Tigers’ current roster construction is rotation depth. Detroit no longer needs Verlander to carry the staff or set the tone every fifth day. Instead, they can manage his workload carefully, especially early in the season.

That opens the door to a strategic decision:

Do you roll Verlander out during the opening road trip?

Or do you wait and make his first start an event?

From a baseball standpoint, easing him in makes sense. From a business standpoint, it might make even more sense.

The Home Opener Factor

Detroit’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 3, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

That date jumps off the page.

Opening Day in Detroit is already an unofficial holiday. Now imagine adding Justin Verlander—back where it all started—as the announced starting pitcher. Comerica Park would be electric. The buzz would stretch far beyond the city limits, turning a single regular-season game into a national moment.

For fans who waited years to see this reunion happen, that would feel like the proper payoff.

Verlander, Detroit, and Doing It the Right Way

Justin Verlander isn’t just another pitcher returning from a long career elsewhere. He’s one of the most iconic athletes in franchise history. His legacy is intertwined with the Tigers’ modern identity, from MVP seasons to playoff runs that defined an era.

This reunion was always about more than innings pitched.

Starting Verlander in the Detroit home opener would be a symbolic gesture—one that acknowledges the past while embracing the present. It sends a message to the fanbase that this return matters.

Prediction: Verlander Starts the Home Opener

All signs point toward Detroit leaning into the moment.

Prediction:

Justin Verlander will make his first start of the 2026 season on April 3, at Comerica Park, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s the right baseball decision.

It’s the right business decision.

And most importantly, it’s the right move for the fans who have been waiting for this day.