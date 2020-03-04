37.9 F
Detroit Tigers News

Predicting how many games the Detroit Tigers will win in 2020

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In 2019, the Detroit Tigers were clearly the worst team in baseball and their 47 wins pretty much summed up what was an absolute disaster.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, it is a new year and though much of the roster will be similar to what it was a year ago, there have been some additions that will hopefully help the cause.

As we speak, most sportsbooks have the Tigers Over/Under win total set between 56-57 games, which means the team will have to improve 10-11 games over last year’s total to surpass the Over.

I’ll admit, I am usually more optimistic than most but I did predict the Tigers to go Under 67 wins in 2019 and it was an easy win.

This year, I expect the Tigers to take a step forward and win 60 games.

Embed from Getty Images

Will they still be one of the worst teams in baseball? Absolutely. After all, winning 60 games means losing 102 games. But, if you are planning to place a bet, take the Over!

In my opinion, this season will be more about paying attention to the youngsters (especially the pitching in the Minor Leagues) to see how they develop rather than focusing on wins at the Major League level.

Nation, how many games do you think the Tigers will win in 2020?

 

