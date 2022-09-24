Predicting Michigan’s uniform combo for Homecoming Game vs. Maryland [Photo]

In just over an hour, Michigan will host Maryland at the Big House in what will be the Wolverines’ Homecoming Game and the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Following Michigan’s dominating win over Connecticut a week ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked if he learned enough about his team heading into the Big Ten regular season.

“Yeah, I like the team a lot. A good friend of mine, Jay Nordlinger — who I grew up with, was always on the same baseball teams and things like that, we’ve always remained friends — he’s got a great great way with words, always has, writing for the National Review — editor, senior editor. He sent me a great text this week and it really resonated with me. He said he just can’t wait to watch Michigan football and it reminds him of the days of Rick Leach and Harlan Huckleby and Anthony Carter and that’s the way he feels about this team. And I do as well. I’ve got that same feeling about this team.”

Predicting Michigan’s uniform combo vs. Maryland [Photo]

So, what uniform combo will Michigan go with for their Homecoming matchup vs. Maryland?

Some are predicting that the Wolverines will wear their all-maize uniforms on Saturday but I have a feeling they will save those for their Maize Out game on October 15th vs. Penn State.

Instead, I am predicting that Michigan will bust out the all-blue uniforms for the first time this season.

Nation, which uniforms do you think the Wolverines will wear today?