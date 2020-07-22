Predicting what NHL Seattle’s nickname will be

On Wednesday evening, the NHL Seattle franchise tweeted out a teaser video to announce that they will be revealing their nickname on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. PT.
The question is, what will their nickname be? Kraken? Totems? Emeralds?
I believe that the teaser video gave us a nice clue not only as to what the team nickname will be but also as to what the team colors will be.
In the video, there was a fishing boat with a couple of fishermen and a fisherwoman and they pulled up the net which can be seen in the photo below.
In my opinion, the colors in the net sort of resemble the colors of a certain fish that is often caught off the Pacific coast.
That fish? The Sockeye Salmon.
My prediction is that the Seattle franchise will reveal on Thursday that their nickname will be the…
SOCKEYES!
Nation, what do you think?