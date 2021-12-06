Predicting the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists

On Monday night, the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists will officially be announced and it will be interesting to see if Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson or Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III get the nod.

Here are the four players I believe will be invited to the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

  1. Bryce Young – Alabama
  2. C.J. Stroud – Ohio State
  3. Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh
  4. Aiden Hutchinson – Michigan

Nation, who do you think gets invited?

