Predicting the 2022 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

With the Tigers recently signing free agent SS Javier Baez to a 6-year, $140 million deal so we thought it would be fun to take a stab at what the 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.
This is a fluid situation but here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager AJ Hinch had to put it together today.
1. Akil Baddoo – LF
2. Jonathan Schoop – 1B
3. Miguel Cabrera – DH
4. Javier Báez , SS
5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
6. Robbie Grossman, RF
7. Isaac Paredes, 2B
8. Tucker Barnhart, C
9. Victor Reyes, CF
*Note: I could see Miggy finally getting moved out of the three-hole in favor of Candelario or Grossman but for now, I am leaving him there.